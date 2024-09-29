Vikings Are So Good They're Nitpicking Themselves About Success

It didn't quite end as the blowout it promised to be at the beginning. The Minnesota Vikings actually had to survive on onside kick inside a minute to play to seal Sunday's victory over the Green Bay Packers.

So?

The Vikings are 4-0. They're only one of the NFL's four undefeated teams. They're leading their division. And they've just passed a significant milestone in their schedule.

But to hear the Vikings talk after Sunday's win, they're not too thrilled.

I mean, they're pleased they're 4-0. But not that pleased.

"Honestly, a great on-the-road divisional win," quarterback Sam Darnold said to begin his press conference, following the 31-29 victory.

And then it came: The but …

"Would've loved to have a little bit better second half, third quarter especially," he said.

"A lot to learn overall as an offense," he eventually added.

O'Connell: "A Lot To Clean Up'

Coach Kevin O'Connell was generally happy with the victory, too. But part of his post-game presser sounded like the undefeated Vikings are getting ready to blame people for stuff.

"Ultimately, just did enough there offensively in the second half to make some plays to get some points and at least make it a two-possession game," O'Connell said. "There's a lot of things to clean up. Starts with me.

"We'll make sure we keep refining this football team, but make no mistake about it, I got a lot of confidence in the guys in the locker room. I got a lot of confidence in our coaching staff.

"And what happened today means absolutely nothing moving forward."

So, now I'm wondering if the scoreboard lied to me, because this isn't necessarily sounding like the reaction to a big road win.

Checks gamebook for confirmation.

Reason Vikings See Issues After Win

Yes, the Vikings won. It was close but Jordan Love walked away from this game unhappy and with a loss.

And suddenly it dawns on me. This wasn't the quarterback and the coach sounding like Eeyore because they are miserable people who cannot smile after a win.

This is the Minnesota Vikings having so much potential that these guys are ignoring today's grand success to reach for something much bigger in the months ahead.

That's a scary thought, but it is not beyond reason because the Vikings are nitpicking and complaining as they just finished arguably the hardest part of their schedule undefeated.

Consider that in the last three weeks, the Vikings beat the San Francisco 49ers, the Houston Texans and the Packers.

All three were playoff teams last year. All three advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs. The 49ers were a Super Bowl team.

And the Vikings beat all three.

Easier Road Ahead For Vikings

That makes a statement.

And, yes, the Vikings admittedly have difficult games ahead before the 2024 season is over. But the sailing ahead seems much more clear than what's behind.

The upcoming season series against Detroit suddenly looks like it's going to be for the NFC North title and important playoff seeding.

Those are two of three games the Vikings have in their remaining 13 games against teams with winning records – Seattle is the other.

The Vikings, meanwhile, play four games against teams with losing records, including matchups against the Jaguars and Titans, both of which are currently winless.

So, yes, the hardest part of the schedule might be behind the Vikings. And really good things might be on the horizon.

Even quarterback Eeyore thinks so. Sort of.

"We believe in each other more than anyone else believes in us," Darnold said. "But, again, we got to continue to learn from the things we didn't do this game and the way they were able to come back … Just got to continue to learn and grow."