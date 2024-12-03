Viewers Poured In To Watch Chiefs, Raiders Black Friday Game

People treated their Thanksgiving hangovers with NFL football.

The Kansas City Chiefs versus Las Vegas Raiders game on Black Friday proved to be a successful move for the NFL as the audience's appetite for football grew.

Everyone tuned in to watch the Chiefs nab a miraculous win against the two-win Raiders, 19-17.

On paper, the matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders appeared less exciting than expected, but Las Vegas raised the stakes and pushed Kansas City to a thrilling game.

Last season, the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets averaged 9.61 million viewers.

In 2024, the Chiefs and Raiders game attracted an impressive average of 13.51 million viewers, relayed PFT, which was a huge bump.

The Black Friday contest between the Chiefs and Raiders brought in a 41 percent increase in viewership compared to 2023. Americans all over discussed that dramatic ending. And yes, Taylor Swift made an appearance.

Patrick Mahomes' 11-1 Chiefs continue to be box office this season. Mahomes' sole loss of the season to the Buffalo Bills attracted massive TV ratings for the NFL, averaging over 30 million viewers. The Chiefs lost, 30-21, to Mahomes' nemesis, the newly engaged Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

It's also worth noting that the game was unusually early, with kickoff starting around 3 p.m. (ET).

Although the sales may have been disappointing this Black Friday, thankfully, NFL action was there to lift us all up.

