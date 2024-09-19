Video Release of Julio Urias Incident Following LAFC Match

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias has not pitched in Major League Baseball since late in the 2023 season. And a new video release from the California Highway Patrol gives a pretty clear explanation why.

Urias, who was instrumental in the Dodgers World Series Championship in 2020 and one of the best starting pitchers in baseball in 2022, was arrested following a LAFC soccer match in September 2023 on suspicion of felony domestic violence. Urias was eventually charged, and pleaded no contest to domestic battery.

The video, which was obtained by the Los Angeles Times, corroborates the charges, showing Urias running up to his wife, pushing her against a fence, and eventually throwing a punch in her direction.

Julio Urias Major League Career Almost Certainly Done After Video Release

Urias was sentenced after his plea, with 36 months of probation and 30 days of community labor. He was also required to complete a 52-week counseling course on domestic violence, contribute to a fund for domestic violence victims, as well as agree to not possess weapons or use force or violence while complying with a protective order.

Urias was placed on administrative leave by the league after the arrest. Given his prior history, including a 20-game suspension after an arrest on suspicion of domestic battery in 2019, it was assumed that his MLB career was effectively over.

This video release effectively confirms it.

Major league teams have avoided signing former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer over allegations of sexual abuse, even though Bauer's never been charged with a crime and has shared information that he says clears him of wrongdoing. Not only has Urias pleaded guilty to a domestic battery charge, but there's now a video release showing him attempting to strike his wife while onlookers stop him.

Urias was clearly under the influence, but there's obviously no excuse for this type of behavior. Urias was set to become a free agent after the 2023 season, and secure a massive contract. Instead, his career in MLB is done because he couldn't stop being a bad person.