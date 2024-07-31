Victor Wembanyama Standing Next To The Shortest Player At The Olympics Is As Hilarious As You’d Think

I think we're well aware of how unbelievably tall San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is, but it still blows everyone's mind when he stands next to a short dude, and that happened this week at the Olympics when Wembanyama and the French took on Japan.

Wemby is 7-foot-4, which is absurdly tall, and would look huge standing next to any normal-sized person like myself, at the very respectable "Nature's perfect height" of 5-foot-10.

But even I would tower over 5-foot-6 Yuki Togashi, so imagine what it looks like when he's up against Wembanyama.

Lucky you, there's no need to burn calories using your imagination; there's a photo of it.

That's just incredible, even though the post gets Togashi's height wrong by two inches. It's bad enough, don't short change the guy those two inches.

Those are both top-level athletes in the same sport. It looks like one of those trick photographs you can take at the Museum of Illusions (I could spend all day in the Doug Henning Wing).

What is Togashi supposed to do if he winds up having guard Wembanyama? Climb him? I think his only option is to not waste his time and get some Gatorade over at the bench, maybe even head up to the concourse and grab a croissant.

But here's the thing: this game was close. France won, but only by a score of 94-90.

I'm just happy we have the latest entry into the Tall Player Standing Next To A Short Player Hall Of Fame to go alongside other iconic images like Yankees slugger Aaron Judge standing next to Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.

Then who could forget the iconic shot of the tallest player in NHL history, Zdeno Chara towering over the shortest skater in league history, 5-foot-4 Nathan Gerbe?

And the Wemby/Togashi photos weren't even the first to come out of these Olympics.

NBA legend Yao Ming is a coach for the Chinese women's national team, and he stands out like… well, like Yao Ming next to a women's basketball team.

The Hall of Fame is growing quickly. Maybe we'll get some more inductees at these Paris Olympics.