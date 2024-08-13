Vegas Cops Threaten To Boycott Working Raiders Games Over 'Data' Demanded By NFL

A major Las Vegas police union is battling with the NFL and Roger Goodell over new security protocols from the NFL that will require officers to submit biometric data to work games. The union contends that the personal information obtained by the NFL and the league's potential partners could end up in the wrong hands.

Steve Grammas, President of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, warned officers this month of upcoming changes for security working NFL games, particularly for personnel at Allegiant Stadium.

The new technology added for gaining security clearance, including facial scans, presents challenges to officers by putting their personal information at risk.

If the issue with the Las Vegas cops isn't resolved, security personnel's boycotts could dramatically affect the Raiders' home games this season.

"They’re going to take your biometric data — your face, and they’re going to use that however they need to. And they’re going to extend that to their NFL family partners to use your information should they need to," Grammas shared.

The NFL wants to incorporate biometric scans and replace physical passes such as wristbands. The union chief argued that officers deserve to abide by the old rules.

Officers who fail to submit the requested biometric data to the NFL will not have access to areas such as the field, locker room, and press box, according to Front Office Sports.

Grammas emphasized the union's worries, bringing attention to the potential for data to fall into the hands of "anti-cop" organizations. He added, "That branches into a lot of places that your biometric data could be exposed to, a lot of people that you may not want it to be."

Grammas also highlighted the potential of abusing the officers' data, noting that the information will be available "among members of the NFL family and their credentialing vendors, including Accredit Solutions Inc and Wicket LLC." The potential for more vendors to gain access to the information can put officers at risk, Gammas said.

The NFL released a statement concerning the trepidation from Las Vegas authorities.

"We’ve had productive conversations with the LVPPA and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about our modernized, secure credentialing system for all working staff," the NFL shared in a statement.

"The credentialing system will enhance security at our stadiums, and we look forward to working with all stakeholders to address any questions or concerns raised."

The new protocols by the league are expected to be implemented across all 32 teams this upcoming season. Legal teams from the legal and LV police are actively engaged in negotiations to resolve the policy dispute.

