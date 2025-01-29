Mayhem Unfolds In Stands During VCU-Saint Louis Game With One Man Getting Choked Out During Fan Brawl

It wasn't quite Malice at the Palace level of debauchery in the stands, but a legitimate brawl broke out among fans during the closing minutes of VCU-Saint Louis men's college basketball game on Tuesday night.

With 1:10 left in regulation in what was ultimately a 78-69 win for the Billikens at home, the CBS Sports Network cameras panned to the chaos unfolding among fans behind VCU's bench. The opening scene, if you will, showed one man with his hand wrapped around the neck of another gentleman wearing a Saint Louis shirt.

It's not often you see a choke hold, and one as slow-moving as the one we saw between the two fans, but we got one on Tuesday night. The fact that ‘I Love It’ by Icona Pop was blaring over the loudspeaker as fans were fighting one another in the stands really brought the moment together.

The game was delayed for about seven minutes as the fight made its way up and down the stairwell before things eventually cooled off.

While it's unclear what sparked the brawl, it is clear that it involved fans of both teams.

Given that it started right behind the VCU bench, friends and family of Rams players or staff members could have been caught up in the chaos as well. During road games, the away team is typically given a certain number of tickets behind their teams bench.

When it was all said and done, Saint Louis picked up a massive conference win that brought the team to 6-2 in A-10 play, the same conference record as VCU. At the moment, George Mason leads the conference, one that often times produces a Cinderella come NCAA Tournament time.