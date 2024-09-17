'The Unc Bowl': Utah-Oklahoma State Game Will Feature Two 7th-Year Starting QBs

Saturday's game between No. 12 Utah and No. 14 Oklahoma State is an important Big 12 match-up between two experienced quarterbacks. Like, really experienced quarterbacks.

Seventh-year senior Cam Rising is expected to play for the Utes, while seventh-year senior Alan Bowman will start for the Cowboys. They are the two longest-tenured active quarterbacks in college football.

In fact, the combined age of these two players (49) is higher than that of some NFL quarterback battles this weekend. For example, the combined age of the Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson and the Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams is just 44.

Rising returns to the field after missing Utah's Week 3 game over Utah State with a hand injury he suffered during the previous game against Baylor. The QB left the game in the second quarter after crashing into water coolers on the sideline.

The injury required stitches on the ring finger of Rising's throwing hand.

Before his injury, the 25-year-old was 18-of-20 for 346 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions on the season. He missed all of 2023 with a torn MCL and ACL.

Meanwhile, Bowman is no stranger to injury, either. The 24-year-old was granted his seventh year of eligibility by the NCAA in January as recompense for losing his 2019 season to injury at Texas Tech. Throughout his time in Lubbock, he battled a collapsed lung, fractured rib, cracked collarbone, shoulder issues and an ankle sprain.

Now in his second year with the Cowboys, Bowman has racked up 967 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions on 75-of-112 passing so far this year.

Both Utah and Oklahoma State were picked to finish among the top three in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll, and both teams have jumped to 3-0 records in non-conference play.

The game kicks off in Stillwater on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.