Utah Hockey Club Will Select Permanent Name With Fan Vote (Another One)

The Utah Hockey Club is inching toward choosing a permanent name, and now it has narrowed it all down to three choices for fans to vote on.

And, no, "Yeti" is not one of them.

Last week, it was revealed that Utah had hit a snag when filing a trademark application for the names "Yeti" and "Yetis," both of which were deemed to cause potential confusion with the cooler brand of the same name.

Yeah, I don't think it would happen either, but they didn't ask me…

So, Utah has had to move past those names which were long rumored to be the front-runners, and they've now settled on three finalists, one of which will become the team's permanent moniker.

According to the team's website, fans at the next four home games will be able to vote on the names which will be accompanied by logos and branding treatments.

The names they'll be able to choose from are Utah Mammoth, Utah Wasatch, and, finally, the "If it ain't broke; don't fix it option" of Utah Hockey Club.

Those aren't too bad, and what's interesting is that "Wasatch" wasn't even in the first round of voting for the team name. The team says that this name is "a new option created to honor the idea of a mythical snow creature with a Utah-centric approach inspired by the Wasatch Mountain range."

So, a Yeti workaround…

If I had to guess, I think "Utah Mammoth" is going to be the winner.

However, I'd consider "Utah Hockey Club" to be the dark horse candidate. I mean, fans have already grown attached to that name, and I don't think it's that bad. It's certainly unique in the NHL.

And better yet, why couldn't they go with Utah Hockey Club and use a logo with some kind of Yeti on it like it sounds like they want to do with the "Wasatch" branding? Maybe a shoulder patch.

I'm anxious to see what fans go with, but I think the team has done a nice job of coming up with backups when their first choice didn't pan out.

