Utah HC Reveals Ridiculously Affordable Concession Prices

Hockey fans in Salt Lake City are about to get their first taste of having an NHL team with the Utah Hockey Club currently in the midst of its inaugural preseason slate.

And speaking of "taste," Utah fans are also going to be getting one of the best concession stand deals in all of hockey.

It's no secret that arena concession prices are astronomical at most venues. Last season, I went to an ECHL game, and I kid you not, I ordered a hot dog and a Pepsi Zero Sugar (I was trying to eat healthy) and almost fell over when the concession jockey told me it was going to be $17. Costco has been charging $1.50 for decades, yet somehow the same meal is like 11.33 times higher because you're in an arena.

They're lucky that hot dog was pretty damn good, otherwise, I would have been really mad.

So, you can understand my jealousy when I saw what hockey fans in Salt Lake would be paying for their favorite arena grub.

Oh man, that more than makes up for all of the obstructed-view seats. I'll gladly look at 75% of the ice if I can get a dog and a bottle of water for a crisp Lincoln.

According to Fox 13, Smith Entertainment Group revealed that the reduced prices — which will also be available for Utah Jazz games — are 45% cheaper than in previous years and that the decision was made as a result of fan feedback.

So, uh… then why aren't all teams doing this? No fan has ever said, "Yeah, after paying for the ticket and parking, I'd gladly pay more than $17 for some very okay chicken tenders and fries."

No, we all complain about the prices at concession stands, so major hat tips and stick taps to Smith Entertainment Group and the Delta Center for actually doing something about it and giving their fans a more affordable experience when catching a game.