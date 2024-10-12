USF Wearing Special Hurricane Milton Decals In Relocated Game Against Memphis

The University of South Florida Bulls will not be at home for their home game against the University of Memphis Tigers, but they'll have their hometown on their minds and their helmets when they hit the field this weekend.

The Bulls play their home games at Raymond James Stadium — home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and they were originally scheduled to host the Tigers on Friday evening.

However, as you're no doubt aware, Hurricane Milton had other plans, and the powerful hurricane's path across the Florida peninsula made a venue change a necessity, especially after Raymond James Stadium sustained some "cosmetic damage" from the storm.

So, the American Conference announced that the Bulls and Tigers game would travel east up I-4 to Camping World Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday

All things considered, that's pretty convenient. It also means that Orlando will play host to two college football games kicking off at the same time in different parts of town. The Bulls' rival UCF Knights will be welcoming the Cincinnati Bearcats to town about 20 minutes away at The Bounce House.

However, while they won't be at home, the Bulls are making sure to honor their community with some very classy-looking helmet decals.

Hurricane Milton was the second massive storm to hit the southeast over the span of about two weeks, with some parts of Florida feeling the effects of both storms.

The Bulls aren't the only team affected by the storm. Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, had its roof shredded by high winds.

As for the Tampa Bay Lighting, their home opener, originally set for Saturday at Amalie Arena was postponed earlier in the week. The Lightning left Tampa early this week and headed to North Carolina where they opened their season on Friday night against, ironically, the Hurricanes.