USC's Disastrous Season Takes Another Desperate Turn

It was just a few short weeks ago that the USC Trojans were considered potential College Football Playoff contenders. A season-opening win over the LSU Tigers set expectations soaring, with a vastly improved defense and the second consecutive impressive performance by new quarterback Miller Moss.

My how things can change.

USC has now lost four of its last five games and sits at 4-5. In all five of their losses, they've held a lead in the fourth quarter. They had win probability exceeding 92% in four of the five losses, before some combination of back-breaking turnovers, defensive lapses, or unforced errors.

READ: USC Football Is Making The Wrong Kind Of History

Now a few days after another disastrous loss to the Washington Huskies, Lincoln Riley is making a change. Several reports, including from Connor Morrissette of USCFootball.com, confirmed that Miller Moss is being benched in favor of backup and UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava.

Lincoln Riley, USC Trying To Get The Best Out Of A Lost Season

Maiava last season completed 63.5% of his passes for 3,085 yards, with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also added 73 carries for 277 yards on the ground, with three rushing touchdowns. Midseason quarterback changes are extremely hit and miss; Michigan's gone back and forth between their quarterback options, and sits at 5-4 and 3-3 in the Big Ten Conference.

Generally, there's a reason why the starter was named the starter in the first place. Maiava though, does bring an added dimension to the USC/Riley offense that Moss doesn't: he's a threat to keep the ball on read option plays.

Moss hasn't played poorly, per se, but his mistakes seem perfectly timed to inflict maximum damage. As just one example, in the Trojans loss to Washington, USC had stormed out of halftime to take a third quarter lead, driving down the field with a one point lead and a chance to extend it further.

On a third and five, Moss completely missed seeing a Washington defender undercutting his receiver and threw a tailor-made interception.

Sure enough, Washington drove down a short field to take a lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

The decision makes some sense in the abstract; it gives Riley a chance to evaluate Maiava and his potential future against top level competition. Maiava might be more effective in the short term with the added threat in the running game. And with little to play for in the next three games and a bye week, it's the right time to try it.

But what an unfortunate turn of events from Week One, when it seemed like Miller Moss might be a dark horse Heisman candidate, and USC a legitimate top-10 team. The Trojans host Nebraska in two weeks at the Coliseum, in a game that sold out months ago. Seems unlikely there'll be anywhere near a capacity crowd now.