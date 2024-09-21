Big Ten Bling: USC Shows Off Amazing New Football Facility

One of the primary motivations for the USC Trojans to leave the Pac-12 Conference and move to the Big Ten was the increase in revenue set to pour into the program. USC, sick of being out-earned each year by programs like Purdue and Vanderbilt, fell behind in spending on athletic facilities.

Those days are clearly over.

The USC football program posted a new promotional video on YouTube highlighting the school's new football-only facility set to open in 2026. And boy, oh boy, does it look amazing.

Former USC quarterback Matt Barkley posted the video on X, which shows some first in the country amenities for players, including an outdoor terrace. Locker rooms will also have state-of-the-art recovery facilities, with a brand-new player lounge and personalized touches for each player.

USC Heats Up In The NIL/Recruiting Wars

All major college football programs are pushing to upgrade facilities in the never-ending war to attract high-profile recruits. NIL spending is obviously one important component of bringing in five-star talent, but the combination of NIL deals and top-level facilities is what each program at USC's level is aiming for.

Play on the field is key too, and the Trojans have improved dramatically in year three of the Lincoln Riley era. Entering a tough road game against the Michigan Wolverines, USC was 2-0 and up to No. 11 in the Associated Press poll. After one of the best non-conference wins of the season over the LSU Tigers, th Trojans followed it up with the first USC shutout in 13 years with a 48-0 win over Utah State.

Combine improvement on the field with more competent NIL and one of the best athletic facilities in the country and there's finally reason for optimism around the USC program.