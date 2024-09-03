USC Players Savagely Mock LSU With Locker Room Celebration: WATCH

USC players twisted the knife into LSU after beating the Tigers.

The Trojans pulled off an impressive 27-20 upset win over the Tigers to open the season in Las Vegas. It was an awesome game, and another brutal start to the season for Brian Kelly.

However, the fireworks didn't end on the field. They carried into the locker room.

USC players mock LSU.

A viral video circulating the web shows USC players mocking LSU's notorious "Get the Gat" song celebration. The celebration is one of the most famous parts of the LSU fandom.

USC didn't care. They took it for their own after beating the Tigers on the field. Watch the video below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Savage to the core, and I love it. This is what makes college football such a fun sport. The Trojans were underdogs in Vegas, went out on the field and handed Brian Kelly a loss and then proceeded to mock the Tigers in the locker room.

Don't like it? Then don't lose. It's pretty simple. To the victor go the spoils, and USC and Lincoln Riley got the job done in very impressive fashion.

Are the Trojans finally good? Time will tell, but Miller Moss and the rest of the team were impressive. They also have no problem mocking their opponents.

It looks like the Big Ten might have found itself a hell of a program.

Props to USC for showing up and showing out. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.