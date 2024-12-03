Major College QB Announces Future Plans, Shakes Up The Landscape

Miller Moss' time at USC is over.

The junior quarterback announced Monday that he's entering the transfer portal as a graduate senior with one year of eligibility remaining.

Moss lost his starting job following an early November loss to Washington. He was replaced by Jayden Maiava, and the Trojans finished the final three games 2-1 with wins over Nebraska and UCLA.

Now, he's hitting the portal. You can read his transfer announcement below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Miller Moss announces he's transferring.

Don't let the fact Moss was benched in November convince you that he's not a legit quarterback. He's going to immediately become one of the most sought after QBs in the transfer portal.

I have no doubt QB-needy teams are already dialing up the phone to make their pitches to him. The man is a high-level starter who was simply caught up in a bad situation.

USC's problems are far from Moss' sole responsibility.

Moss' stats on the season are as follows:

2,555 passing yards

Completed 64.4% of his passes

18 passing touchdowns

Nine interceptions

Two rushing touchdowns

He also threw seven passing touchdowns in 2023. Again, Miller Moss is a certified starting QB who can play at a high level.

The Trojans were just consumed by problems in 2024 on the team's way to an incredibly disappointing 6-6 season, and Moss ended up being a casualty of changes head coach Lincoln Riley made.

Any P4 coach who is in desperate need of a QB should absolutely pick up the phone and give Moss a call. He's going to be one of the best options in the portal. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.