USC Football Placed On Probation For Coaching Violations

Well it didn't seem possible that the 2024 college football season for the USC Trojans could get worse, but yet again, they've found a way.

On the field, USC is just 4-5, after leading in the fourth quarter of all five losses. In four of the five, they've had at least a 92% win probability at some point in the game. Without question, it's one of the worst, most unexpected seasons in recent memory. And now they're getting punished by the NCAA.

NCAA enforcement announced on Tuesday that they've placed USC on probation and fined the school $50,000 for "on-and off-field coaching activities." According to their press release, "Eight analysts for the football program engaged in on- and off-field coaching activities during spring 2022, fall 2022 and spring 2023, resulting in the football program exceeding the permissible number of countable coaches by six for two academic years. As a result of the violations, the parties also agreed that football head coach Lincoln Riley violated head coach responsibility rules."

The hits just keep on coming.

USC Facing Penalties For Violations

The USC Athletic Department accepted the violations and punishment, acknowledging that they did exceed coaching limitations during the 2022-23 time period.

"Since learning of potential violations related to our football program in May 2023, USC has worked cooperatively with the NCAA enforcement staff and with the Committee on Infractions, as we identified and acknowledged violations, issued corrective measures, and submitted a negotiated resolution in a timely fashion that was approved by the Committee," USC Athletic Director Jen Cohen said in a statement. "We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical behavior and integrity in our athletic programs."

The NCAA said that coaches were aware of the rules, "but occasionally exhibited lapses in judgment." Which sums up the Trojans coaching and on-field play the last two seasons perfectly. Riley, despite bearing responsibility, was apparently unaware of the coaching violations, and will not be suspended as a result.

"Because Riley was not personally involved in the violations and demonstrated that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance and monitored his staff, Riley rebutted his presumed responsibility for the violations occurring before the rules change," the statement explained. "For the same reasons, the parties also agreed that a suspension penalty for Riley was not appropriate."

As far as punishment, well, it's not great, but it could be worse. The school will be placed on probation for a year, and will be fined $50,000. The infraction committee also will bar the remaining analysts from film or practice review for six straight days in a four week period. A special teams analyst has the same punishment next year, and there will be a 24-hour reduction in athletic-related activities for the football program in 2025.

While there was a clear violation, these rules are no longer in effect moving forward, making any punishment a bit absurd and extreme. But the NCAA has frequently trafficked in absurd and extreme judgments, so the USC athletic department likely isn't too surprised.

USC needs to win two of its final three games just to reach bowl eligibility; home games against Nebraska and Notre Dame and a "road" game against a resurgent UCLA.

All those analysts sure didn't seem to be helping much.