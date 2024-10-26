USC Finally Ended Its Disastrous Streak

The USC Trojans have made the wrong kind of history in the 2024 college football season. After an impressive win over the LSU Tigers to start the season in Las Vegas, USC collapsed through a difficult stretch of games afterwards.

Entering Friday night's game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the Trojans were a remarkable 3-4, after finishing 7-5 in the regular season in 2023. Lincoln Riley, once viewed as a top-5 head coach in college football, was just 10-9 in his last 19 regular season games. And despite the poor performance, there's no clear end in sight for Trojans fans.

The way they got there, though, made that record look even worse. They had the Michigan Wolverines on the ropes, holding a seven point lead late in the fourth quarter on the road in Ann Arbor. And found a way to lose. After a rebound win over the Wisconsin Badgers, they entered the fourth quarter with a lead over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. And found a way to lose. They entered the fourth quarter against the top-5 Penn State Nittany Lions with a lead. And found a way to lose in overtime. Then they went on a road trip to play the Maryland Terrapins, starting the fourth quarter with a lead there too. And found a way to lose.

Three straight games where USC had the lead in the fourth quarter, four of the last five where they'd had at least a 92% probability of winning the game in the fourth quarter. All losses.

That miserable streak finally came to an end Friday night.

USC Beats Rutgers To End Miserable Losing Streak

USC started Friday's game as 14-point favorites over an over-matched Rutgers team. But their performance throughout the 2024 season has given little reason to trust USC, regardless of the line.

The Trojans dominated the first half, bowling over the Rutgers defense to the tune of three rushing touchdowns. Still though, a missed opportunity early in the third quarter allowed Rutgers to get right back in the game. A 45-yard passing completion followed by a 25-yard quick strike touchdown and a Philly special two point conversion made it just a one possesion game, 28-20, with just over eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.

But Makai Lemon reeled off a 72-yard catch and the Trojans converted on first and goal to create the separation they desperately needed.

USC's defense stiffened, and miraculously, Lincoln Riley was able to hold on to yet another fourth quarter lead to close out a 42-20 win.

It's Rutgers. It's a home game. And kickoff time was after 11:00pm Eastern for the New Jersey-based team. Still, USC has specialized in blowing games that it should win, that it must win. Baby steps, but if they want to salvage anything from a disastrous season, it has to start somewhere.

USC heads back out on the road to play the Washington Huskies in Seattle on next Saturday, providing another opportunity to see if they can create new ways to lose, or if the win gets them back on the right track.