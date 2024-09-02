USC Answers Some Lingering Questions With Win Over LSU | Barrett Sallee

USC entered the 2024 season with questions all over the place. Who will replace Caleb Williams at quarterback? Will anybody learn how to tackle? Can the No. 23 Trojans contend in the Big Ten?

They answered all three in Saturday night’s 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas.

Miller Moss threw for 378 yards, tossed one touchdown and led the Trojans on a stellar game-winning drive with under two minutes to play in what was a tie game. The defense bent but didn’t break, holding the Tigers to just 20 points, and - more importantly - showed the physicality that previous Lincoln Riley-coached teams lacked. That philosophical change makes USC dangerous not only in the Big Ten, but as a contender for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

I’ll admit it. I was wrong. Riley had been one of the most stubborn coaches in the country as he seemingly ignored basic defensive fundamentals in favor of his burning desire to win shootout after shootout.

New Defensive Coordinator Makes Difference

Enter D’Anton Lynn.

The former UCLA defensive coordinator moved across town to join Riley’s staff during the offseason, and it looks like he has been the magic potion to cure all of USC’s ills. Yes, LSU put up 421 yards and averaged 6.6 yards per play. Those numbers, at least on paper, suggest that it was the same old USC defense. It wasn’t. The Trojans made open field tackle after open field tackle and kept essentially everything in front of them.

It was the first time in a long time that they looked like a fully-functional team.

What does it mean moving forward? It means that USC is dangerous.

I know it can be a little irresponsible to overreact to the first weekend of the season, but not in this case. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was dropping dimes and running back John Emery Jr. caught fire in the second half, but it didn’t matter. USC stayed discipline and, more importantly, didn’t panic.

USC Looks Like A Complete Team

Moss was a stud, but the offense wasn’t the concern. Riley’s track record in that department is well-established. USC now looks like a complete football team.

To put it into mid-90s comedy movie terms, this is the college football equivalent of the time that Happy Gilmore learned to putt.

Uh oh.

USC’s comin’, and Saturday night’s thriller in Las Vegas proved it.