U.S. Ryder Cup Players Set To Be Paid In 2025, Fulfilling Tiger Woods' Wish From Over 25 Years Ago

Players on the United States Ryder Cup team not being paid is a topic of conversation every other year when the biennial event rolls around, but after things seemed to reach a boiling point during the 2023 event, it appears players will be paid for next year's event at Bethpage Black in New York.

Earlier this Fall it was reported that the 12 members of the U.S. team would be paid for the 2025 Ryder Cup, and now The Telegraph is reporting an actual number, with players expected to be paid roughly $400,000 each. For the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy, U.S. players received $200,000 to donate to charities of their choice. Players could certainly still choose to donate their payments, or portions of it to charities, but the fact that they'll be given an option to pocket the money is a major development.

This new payment plan will likely not be set in stone until a new PGA of America chief executive is appointed, but all signs point to the deal coming to fruition. There are no plans for European players to begin getting paid for their Ryder Cup efforts.

The players not being paid discussion dominated headlines during the 2023 Ryder Cup, an overwhelming win for Team Europe, after rumors suggested American Patrick Cantlay not wearing a Team USA hat during the competition was him protesting players not being paid.

European fans in attendance latched onto the rumor and waved their hats in Cantlay's direction throughout the event before things hit a fever pitch between Rory McIlroy and Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava, who nearly came to blows both on the course and in the parking lot.

After the U.S. loss in Italy, Stefan Schauffele, the father of Xander Schauffele, Cantlay's playing partner and close friend, was quoted urging those in charge to "have the players share in that profit instead of being so damned intransparent about it."

As previously explained, the discussion about U.S. Ryder Cup players being paid is not a new one. In fact, Tiger Woods expressed his desire for players to be compensated back in 1999.

"I would like to see us receive whatever the amount is, whether it’s $200,000, $300,000, $400,000, $500,000 and I think we should be able to keep the money and do whatever we see fit. I personally would donate all of it to charity. With all the money that’s being made, we should have a say in where it goes," Woods said in an August 11, 1999 Washington Post story.

The Ryder Cup began ‘paying’ U.S. players in the form of must-donate charitable funds after a player protest became public at the 1999 Open.

The argument from players, and fans who agree with their logic, has always centered around the fact that the Ryder Cup generates millions upon millions of dollars and the players participating should perhaps get a slice of the very large pie.