US Diver Leans On Her Faith After Nightmare Dive That Received A Score Of 0.0

The best athletes in the world compete at the Olympic Games, but unfortunately, that doesn't make them immune to bad days. One athlete who unfortunately had one of those bad days at the Olympics was American diver Alison Gibson.

Gibson is a two-time Olympian, so we all know she can dive. However, one of those "off days" reared its ugly head at the worst time possible.

The 25-year-old Texan was competing in the preliminary round of the 3m springboard when her feet hit the board. completely ruining her dive.

Because she didn't go into the water head first, the dive was scored as a non-dive and resulted in a score of 0.0.

While Gibson completed the rest of her dives without a problem, the first dive completely ruined her score and she failed to advance.

That's heartbreaking, but Gibson handled it with absolute class in a post on Instagram.

"Our worth is not defined by one painful moment," Gibson wrote. "I am who I am because of the journey it took to get here. And I will not let the shame and pain of this moment define me and my worth.

"My faith has been challenged a lot through this and I don’t understand why God would let this happen to me as I have walked so faithfully with him over the past year, but I know his plans are greater than mine and it is not my duty to understand them.

"My heart and my body hurt, but I know that this competition does not and will not define me," the post continued. "If you have a moment when you feel like all is lost, don’t give up hope. You are beautifully and wonderfully made."

As she mentioned, Gibson was a little beat up after that first dive and battled through some issues on the ones that followed.

"I hit my heels and my feet on the board," Gibson said. per NBC Olympics. "I have cuts along the sides, and then I bruised my right heel pretty good, but I was determined to keep going."

Now, that's exactly how you handle a massive disappointment like that. You keep fighting and you don't let that one freak thing define you.