Urban Meyer Returning To Florida? Legendary Coach Makes Plans Clear

Don't expect to see Urban Meyer back in Gainesville.

The Florida Gators are currently 1-2 with a game against Mississippi State this weekend. Billy Napier is fighting for his job as he's currently 12-16 since taking over the Gators.

Some feel that's not if he'll be fired. It's only a matter of when. Florida fans expect to win, and the program simply hasn't done it under his leadership.

Would Urban Meyer entertain a possible return if Napier is fired?

Urban Meyer rules out return to Florida.

Meyer finished 65-15 with two national titles in six seasons with the Gators. He had Florida on fire during his run with the Gators. However, fans shouldn't get their hopes up to see coaching in Gainesville again.

"That ship has sailed. I want that program to do well, so bad. I know so many people there and we gave a big part of our life to that program. But that ship has sailed," Meyer responded when asked on "The Triple Option" podcast about a potential return to the Gators.

You can watch his full comments below starting around 27:30, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm not sure there was ever very much belief Urban Meyer would return to Florida, but he's already ended the speculation before it started.

Meyer is crushing it on Big Noon Kickoff, has made plenty of money from coaching and I'm sure he's currently well-compensated.

Why go back to the stress of coaching? Especially when we're talking about a team that would need a full rebuild. It doesn't make much sense.

Fans now sit and wait to see what happens with Napier and his job status with the Gators. I would say things are certainly looking grim. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.