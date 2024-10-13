Unhinged NBA TV Host Sam Mitchell Reveals Co-Host's Address After Crying 'Broke'

Any dispute has layers, but in this case, former NBA player and coach Sam Mitchell is a clear loser.

Mitchell, 61, ‘doxxed’ his NBA TV co-host, Chris Miles, after letting his emotions get the best of him over an on-air discussion about salaries.

It was a humiliating moment for the network, Miles and most of all, Mitchell — the last of whom started calls for him to be fired for revealing Miles' address in Destin, FL.

The situation became increasingly uncomfortable and eventually reached a boiling point.

During a Friday night broadcast, Miles playfully teased Mitchell as they joked about Olympic basketball coaches not receiving medals for winning.

"The coaches don’t get medals," Mitchell said. "I guess it just tells you what international — how they value coaches. Not at all."

"I’m surprised coaches get a paycheck for this show," Miles responded. "I think like, maybe you should do this pro bono, my friend."

Mitchell joked, "You know, last time I looked at my check, it’s pretty close. So hey, I’m taking donations."

WATCH:

Thinking he had the upper hand, Mitchell teased him about wanting to reveal his co-host's address, which was completely in poor taste.

Mitchell added. "Did you rent your beach house out, down in Florida, during the hurricane? Or do I need to go on. How about your townhouse?"

Miles, wanting to keep the peace, tried defusing the situation, not knowing the emotional Mitchell was already off the hinges.

"You wanna call me out," Mitchell said. "I mean, come on. You screaming broke and hungry. Let’s just see it. You know, I know what you have and where you live, young fella. So you need to stop. …

"No, we don’t have snitches. We have truth-tellers. You’re the one who’s crying poor and destitute up here — do I need to keep going, or do you want me to stop right now?

"I done told you, young fella, you gotta stop messing with me on national TV," Mitchell said. "I done told you about that. Hey, do I need to give out the address? ‘Cause you’re not at home right now."

Watching the video, you had to feel bad for the younger Miles.

We won't share the video of Mitchell's moment when he finally snapped and revealed Miles' address. The old man wanted to prove a point at his co-host's expense, but he ended up looking like a fool.

In an interesting epilogue, both sides attempted a hilarious cover-up of the heated live spat. Miles posted a video of himself visiting Mitchell's residence, acting naive about the online chatter surrounding their on-air moment.

Sam Mitchell may have some money in the bank.

In terms of common sense, he's running on broke.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com