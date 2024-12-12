UNC Player Rethinks Transfer Portal After Bill Belichick Comes To Town

Bill Belichick's move to Chapel Hill has seemingly had an effect on Tar Heels players previously considering the transfer portal. 

On Wednesday, the legendary NFL coach agreed to be North Carolina's next football coach — replacing Mack Brown, who went 113-79-1 across six seasons for the Tar Heels.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 16: NFL analyst Bill Belichick looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on September 15, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Belichick's robust NFL pedigree is convincing players to stay put, such as UNC's starting center Austin Blaske, who withdrew himself from the portal.

"I have decided to take my name out of the transfer portal ... #GoHeels #gdtbath," Blaske wrote on X.

North Carolina has hired legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick to lead the Tar Heels program

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 16: Jacolby Criswell #12 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after throwing for a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half of the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.  (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Eight Tar Heels players entered the transfer portal after Mack Brown's departure from Chapel Hill. Mack led UNC to a 6-6 record this season. UNC is reportedly upping its NIL fund from $4 million to $20 million. That kind of cheese will convince some players to think twice.

Additionally, coveted 6-foot-5, 233-lb. defensive lineman Travis Shaw posted a message on his Instagram, throwing some mystery as to whether he'll follow through on transferring. With no starts last year, Shaw was hoping to start anew elsewhere … but not every program has one of the best NFL coaches to have ever done it leading the way.

Belichick is expected to sign a three-year contract with UNC, worth a reported $30 million. The seven-time Super Bowl winner will be introduced as the new Tar Heels coach Thursday afternoon.

