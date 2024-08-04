Ukranian High-Jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh Naps In The Middle Of Competitions, And I Couldn't Be More Impressed

I’m a big fan of naps, they are literally a gift to humanity. I literally cannot think of a time when I took a nap and felt worse afterward, and I’ll take at least a 30-minute snooze.

However, if there was ever a time when you would not find me getting some shut-eye, it would be while I’m playing sports. Whether it was high school basketball, ultimate Frisbee in college, or even spikeball with friends, I’m fully engaged - napping is the last thing on my mind. I’m out there to win, and sleeping does not help me win.

But that’s not how Ukranian high-jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh approaches resting. If she has time in between jumps, she taps out - and does so in style.

Whenever she’s not jumping, Mahuchikh is napping, which I could never relate to. But she’s not just finding the nearest empty chair, popping a squat, and getting some mediocre-at-best rest.

She literally has a freaking sleeping bag at the ready whenever she wants to take a nap.

Okay, my respect for her went up at least a dozen notches. That’s taking care of yourself at a level that most people wouldn’t dream of. Also, as a nap enthusiast myself, I respect the hustle to get some comfortable shut-eye.

Apparently, the method to her madness works well. She won gold today after jumping a 2.0-meter hurdle (about 6’6"), earning her country’s first such medal.

Sleeping during competition is apparently a good thing, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it - especially if it involves napping.