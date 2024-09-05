UFC's Israel Adesanya Appears To Hock A Loogie Towards Driver In Road Rage Incident

UFC star Israel Adesanya (24-4) cooked up a loogie and spit toward a man during a road rage incident in New Zealand, which was caught on camera. Both sides nearly came to blows as a man filmed Adesanya asking the stranger to "try" him.

"I pray for you to try me," Adesanya was heard yelling at the man.

Adesanya wasn't easing off the verbal spars at the man.

"F**k off. Go drive your beat-up f**king s**t," Adesanya continued, "… F**k you, b***h."

In the video, toward the end, Adesanya seems to spit at the man, pushing the two to a boiling point.

Spitting a ‘loogie’ at a stranger is one of the lowest blows out there … surely, Adesanya must have been set off something serious. The 34-year-old also knows how to pick a fight; luckily, the footage showed the fight never to be physical.

Adesanya's team reached out to TMZ Sports noting that the other man in the video directed racial slurs at him and challenged him to a fight, resulting in Izzy's response.

The former UFC champ is fresh off a middleweight title loss to Dricus Du Plessis and in need of any redeeming fight he can find.

Amid talks of retirement, Izzy, 35, is adamant about returning to the Octagon to cap his legacy as one of the sport's best fighters.

