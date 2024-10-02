WATCH: UFC Fighter Ottman Azaitar Saves Manager From Drowning During Trip To Hawaii

UFC fighter Ottman Azaitar is being lauded as a hero after rescuing his manager who nearly drowned during a trip to Hawaii. And the whole thing was caught on video.

Azaitar, his manager Ali Abdelaziz and a few of their friends were visiting The Aloha State before making the trip to Salt Lake City for UFC 307. Tape of the incident shows Abdelaziz struggling to stay afloat while swimming with two men near a waterfall.

Abdelaziz isn't a strong swimmer. The MMA manager accidentally ended up in an area that was deeper than he anticipated. His head began dipping below the waterline, and he panicked. That's when Azaitar sprang into action, grabbing a vine from a nearby tree and using it to reel Abdelaziz to safety.

Abdelaziz is reportedly doing well now, and he wholeheartedly believes he would've drowned if not for Azaitar.

"Ottman's a great kid. He has a big heart," Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports. "He literally saved my life."

A Cairo native, Abdelaziz is a former MMA competitor but now manages a number of notable fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje and Henry Cejudo.

Safe and sound after his scare in Hawaii, Abdelaziz is off to UFC 307, where his client Kayla Harrison will take on Ketlen Vieira in the women's bantamweight match.

Azaitar, on the other hand, has been out of action since July 2023. He was scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Night 232 in November of last year, but that bout was canceled for undisclosed reasons.