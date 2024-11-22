UCLA Head Coach Escalates War Of Words With USC Ahead Of Rivalry Game

The rivalry game between the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins has lost a bit of luster this season, with SC heading into Saturday's matchup at 5-5 and UCLA a disappointing 4-6.

Still though, don't tell the two schools involved that there's nothing at stake. Particularly after UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster upped the ante with some very pointed comments directed towards the USC student body earlier this week.

"A lot of families," the first-year, 44-year old head coach said this week, "the smarter one usually comes over here and the other one goes to the other school and then the family’s torn, you know what I mean?"

When asked about whether that was an unnecessary shot at a heavily favored USC team, Foster doubled down. Though didn't quite get his facts right in doing so.

"Oh, I mean, it’s proven," Foster continued, "this is the No. 1 [public school]. I’m not making up anything. This is proven fact, you know what I mean? But I was talking more of non-athletic [factors], not the athletes."

There's just one problem: USC is a private school.

DeShaun Foster Trying To Revive SC-UCLA Rivalry

UCLA and USC generally rank near each other academically; in some years USC's ranked higher, and some years UCLA's ranked higher. Though the USC campus did not have quite the same virulent display of antisemitism that UCLA's "enjoyed" earlier in 2024.

Regardless, Foster says he knows what it means for both schools to win this game, especially in a year in which there's little else to play for.

"I’ve been in it for a long time, so I understand just the importance of it," Foster said, looking at the UCLA practice field, "but it’s about them. I want to send my seniors off the right way."

Perhaps the most embarrassing aspect of Foster's remarks though, was when he accidentally highlighted the biggest difference between the two programs: fan support.

"Bruin fans: Do not sell your tickets to those other people," Foster said. "Keep ‘em. And let’s just have the stadium rocking, and it should be a great game."

Thanks to exorbitant ticket prices and a disappointing team, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hasn't always been full or had the best atmosphere at times this season. But few teams have the attendance problems UCLA has. For example, the Bruins drew just 43,051 fans to the Rose Bowl for a late-September game against the then No. 8-ranked Oregon Ducks.

They'll certainly be more than that on Saturday, but maybe Foster should worry more about rebuilding the program and getting fans to show up than about the academic reputation of his crosstown rivals.