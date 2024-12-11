UCF Is Getting The Band Back Together As McKenzie Milton Joins Scott Frost’s Staff

Scott Frost is headed back to Orlando to lead the UCF Knights once again after leaving the school behind for an ill-fated couple of years leading Nebraska — his alma mater — but Frost isn't the only familiar face making a big return to the Knights. Former star quarterback McKenzie Milton is coming with him.

On Tuesday, the Knights announced that Milton — who had previously been on the Tennessee Volunteers' staff as an offensive analyst under another ex-UCF head coach, Josh Heupel — will join Frost's staff as their new quarterback's coach.

Scott Frost? McKenzie Milton?

Scott Frost? McKenzie Milton?

Is it 2017 again?

And look who else was there, UCF legend Shaquem Griffin!

Man, it might be a little too soon to start planning a Peach Bowl victory parade at the Magic Kingdom, but maybe keep some days open next January.

I think people sometimes forget how good Milton was at UCF, and also how fast and dynamic the offense Frost cooked up with him under center was. It was a big reason UCF gained some more attention nationally and set the wheels in motion for them to join the Big 12 back in 2023.

Sure, the personnel will be totally different from back in 2017 when the team was going undefeated en route to a National Championship, but you'd have to assume that the philosophy will be pretty similar.

It's also a cool full-circle moment for Milton whose career at UCF came to a rough end when he sustained a terrible leg injury in a game against South Florida. He eventually made it back to the field but only did so after transferring to Florida State.