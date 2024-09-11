Tyreek Hill, Who Pleaded Guilty To Strangling Pregnant Girlfriend, Says Officer Does Not Deserve Second Chance

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill called for the Miami-Dade Police Department to fire one of the officers involved in his detainment on Sunday.

"He gotta go, man," Hill said during a press conference on Wednesday. "In that instance right there, like not only did he treat me bad, you know what I’m saying, he also treated my teammates with disrespect.

"He had some crazy words towards them and they ain’t even do nothing. Like, what did they do to you? They’re just walking on the sidewalk. So, I don’t know, bro. He gotta go, man; and [there are] not too many times that ‘Cheetah’ say people gotta go, but you? Gone."

Hill calling for the officer's job is rich.

It was Hill who initiated the incident by driving well over the speed limit, refusing to roll down his tinted windows, disrespecting the officer, and disobeying police orders.

And while the officers on the scene unnecessarily pushed Hill to the ground, the wide receiver is in no position to say the officer does not deserve a second chance.

Without a second chance, Tyreek Hill would not be, as he says, "Tyreek Hill."

Hill has made over $94 million in the NFL. But he would never have made it to the NFL if the league had held him to the same standard he asked the police department to hold the officer.

In 2015, before the NFL Draft, Hill pleaded guilty to strangling his pregnant girlfriend. His actions were hideous. He could have seriously harmed both her and his unborn child.

Still, the NFL forgave him.

Hill asked fans to do the same.

"The fans have every right to be mad at me," Hill said. "I did something wrong. I let my emotions get the best of me, and I shouldn’t have did it. They have every right to be mad.

"But guess what? I’m fixing to come back, be a better man, be a better citizen, and everything takes care of itself, and let God do the rest."

The NFL gave him Hill a third chance in 2019.

That year, police investigated him for an incident in which his three-year-old son sustained a broken arm. TMZ obtained an alleged audio recording of Hill and his then-fiancee Crystal Espinal arguing about the child's injury, during which Espinal tells Hill their son is "scared" of him.

"You should be afraid of me too, bitch," a man is heard on the recording.

Listen below:

Appalling.

Though the Kansas City prosecutors failed to find enough evidence to formally charge Hill, the audio recording and allegations would've been enough for NFL teams to suspend or part ways with Hill.

He ended up not facing any discipline.

"Tyreek Hill has been given multiple second chances after being accused of behavior far worse than these cops," Jason Whitlock posted on X. "Same people in need of forgiveness don’t believe in forgiveness. Sad. Hypocrites."

We should all remember Tyreek Hill calling for the officer's job the next time he gets himself into trouble. Based on his track record, it won't be long.