Tyreek Hill Demands Miami Police Officer Be Fired

Tyreek Hill wants one of the Miami-Dade police officers involved in his detainment fired.

The Miami Dolphins star receiver was forcefully removed from his vehicle and placed in handcuffs on his way to Hard Rock Stadium for the team's week one game this past season.

Body camera footage shows Hill not complying with the officers telling him to roll down his tinted windows and to get out of the car. The situation has sparked plenty of debate in the sports world.

Now, Hill wants an officer to lose his job.

Hill released a statement through his lawyer Julius Collins demanding the termination of the police officer who is currently on administrative duties as the investigation plays out.

"We are demanding for the immediate termination of the officer that has been placed on administrative leave (he's on administrative duty - not leave)…Each action that a law enforcement official take (sic) is governed by standard operating procedures. We are of the opinion that the officer's use of force was excessive, escalating, and reckless. We are demanding that the officer be terminated effective immediately," the statement read, in part.

The statement also claimed the situation is "a reminder of the realities for the many injustices that people of black and minority communities face at the hands of law enforcement. While we are in no way accusing the officer of being racist, we are accusing the customs and practices of law enforcement from a historical standpoint of being discriminatory and oppressive to black and minority communities. We cannot ignore this fact and remain silent on the issue just because it's a tough conversation."

Multiple officers involved with Hill being detained were Hispanic. You can read the entire statement in the tweet below.

The situation with Tyreek Hill and the Miami-Dade Police Department remains fluid. Make sure to check back to OutKick for further updates as we have them.