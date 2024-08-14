Wisconsin Names Starting QB After Intense Battle, One Factor Likely Played Big Role

Wisconsin officially has a starting QB.

Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke and redshirt sophomore Braedyn Locke have been in a heated battle since spring, and it's one of the most-watched QB competitions in America.

It's now over.

With the season starting in a little more than two weeks, a decision had to be made and the Badgers are riding with Tyler Van Dyke as QB1.

Wisconsin officially names Tyler Van Dyke starting QB

Offensive coordinator Phil Longo informed the press after practice Wednesday that the battle is over, and it's the TVD show now in Madison.

I mentioned to you in the past how much better he’s gotten this year. As Fick (head coach Luke Fickell) says, we kind of see it as a 1A, 1B type of situation right now, as opposed to the 1 and the 2. That’s how well Braedyn has done here in camp. But, as of right now, Tyler Van Dyke is our starter," Longo told the media, according to Bucky's 5th Quarter.

The decision comes after Van Dyke took all the first team reps during a Sunday scrimmage. The writing appeared to be on the wall, and it's now official.

Why did Van Dyke win the job after plenty of reports that Locke was more consistent in the spring and pushing hard in fall camp?

The answer is pretty simple. Tyler Van Dyke's upside is simply higher. He has an incredibly strong arm, plenty of experience and improved mobility.

Locke might be the more stable and safe option, but that's only going to get you so far in college football. In order to win at a high level, you simply need a QB how can push the limits.

The former Miami starter gives Wisconsin more of a ceiling than Locke does, even if the latter might have been more consistent in spring.

What will be interesting is how much of a leash TVD has with Fickell and Longo. With Locke right on his heels, it's hard to imagine many mistakes will be tolerated. Now, fans get to find out what Van Dyke is made of. The Badgers open August 30th against Western Michigan. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think of the decision.