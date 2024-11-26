Wisconsin Coach Announces Significant QB Update Amid Horrible Season

It sounds like Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke might try to continue playing college football.

The Wisconsin passer suffered a season-ending ACL injury during the team's third game of the season. He went down on the opening drive against Alabama, and that was the end of his first season in Madison.

TVD could apply for a medical redshirt after only playing three games this season, and it sounds like there's a good chance that's what happens, judging from some comments from head coach Luke Fickell.

Luke Fickell announces health update on Tyler Van Dyke.

"His mindset is he thinks he would like to have another year but he still doesn’t know how well he’s going to heal, how fast he’s going to heal. He’s obviously feeling better and he’s moving around. But there’s still a long way to go," Fickell told the media Monday when speaking about Van Dyke's future.

As much as everyone wants to see TVD get healthy, I'm not sure there's much of a role for him in Madison moving forward.

Of course, the same could be said for Braedyn Locke. Fickell fired OC Phil Longo, highly-touted freshman Mabrey Mettauer is redshirting and star QB Carter Smith committed to Wisconsin over the weekend.

At some point, Fickell and company have to look to the future, and TVD coming off an ACL injury might not be in those plans, even if granted a medical redshirt.

The truth of the matter is that he wasn't impressive in his limited time on the field with the Badgers. He threw for 422 yards and a single touchdown while completing 63.2% of his passes in three appearances.

The offense was far from impressive with TVD running it, and that was when he was healthy. Who knows how he'll bounce back from an ACL injury.

As a Wisconsin man, I wish TVD the best, but a fresh start elsewhere is probably best for everyone. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.