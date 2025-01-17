Major QB's College Future Hits Unexpected Problem, Raises Serious Questions

Tyler Van Dyke appears interested in milking his college football career for every drop of playing time possible.

Van Dyke transferred to SMU after spending this past season with the Wisconsin Badgers. The former highly-hyped Miami QB tore his ACL in the third game of the season against Alabama.

He never took another snap the rest of the season, and then transferred to the Mustangs.

Tyler Van Dyke unlikely to play in 2025.

Van Dyke will turn 24-years-old in March, has already played five seasons of college football and will apparently attempt to play two more.

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee indicated Van Dyke will likely redshirt in 2025 and then return in 2026 as a 25-year-old seventh year QB.

At some point, we have to ask if players should really be spending seven years in college. They're not becoming doctors.

They're playing football. Why should a guy who is 25-years-old still be sticking around in college? It's also seemingly happening more and more.

Add in NIL and guys might be incentivized to hang around for as long as possible. Van Dyke's career really declined the past couple years, he now has a blasted ACL he must repair and then try to play again in 2026.

Is there not other stuff he could be doing in life? He almost certainly doesn't have an NFL future. At what point do you close the chapter and move onto the next thing?

Should players be allowed to stick around this long in college? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.