Two Golfers Sneak Into Field Of PGA Tour Tournament Thanks To A Clerical Error

The field for this week's Black Desert Championship on the PGA Tour may be lacking star power, but it does include two players who quite literally snuck into the event.

For those unaware, regular PGA Tour events like the Black Desert Championship host a Monday qualifier at the beginning of tournament week in which unqualified players battle it out over 18 holes for a certain number of spots up for grabs in the tournament field.

There are various exemption categories where players with certain status on a number of different tours can simply sign up to play any Monday qualifiers. Players who don't meet exemption status have to make it through a pre-qualifier event to get into the Monday qualifier.

This is where confusion, and a beneficial clerical error for two players, took place regarding this week's Black Desert Championship in Utah.

Ryan French of Monday Q Info was the first to uncover that four players listed in the Monday qualifier field were not exempt and actually skipped pre-qualifier events. It's important to note that pre-qualifiers are not free, and cost thousands of dollars to compete in.

After seeing the non-exempt Riley Lewis, Chris Korte, RJ Manke, and John Sands listed in the field, French contacted the Utah PGA, which admitted that the players got into the Monday qualifier field because of a clerical error.

"It is our first PGA Tour Monday, and he just made an error," Devin Dhelin of the Utah PGA told Monday Q Info. "He has done hundreds of tournaments without an issue. He just missed this one."

Other players in the Monday qualifier field took notice of the non-exempt players, but tournament officials responded to their questions by removing them from the Monday qualifier and issuing them a refund.

Things get even more chaotic from here.

The PGA Tour was notified about the situation and held a meeting with their legal department about what to do. Shockingly, they decided to allow all four of the non-exempt players to compete in the Monday qualifier.

You can probably guess what happens next.

While all four didn't make it through Monday qualifying, two did, with Korte and Sands each shooting 64s to get into the Black Desert Championship.

Sure, Sands and Korte played great rounds in the Monday qualifier, but the fact that they quite literally skipped a step in the equation is unprecedented stuff.