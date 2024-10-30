'Time Traveler' Predicted Outcome Of 2024 World Series Game 4 Eight Years Ago On Twitter

There may be a real-life time traveler among us, folks, and one who happens to be a baseball fan.

After the New York Yankees were able to stave off being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, a post on X, formerly Twitter, from a person under the name Yahiko went viral.

The post from Yahiko was a simple one, stating that the Yankees would beat the Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2024 World Series in a blowout. New York accomplished that with an 11-4 win.

No big deal, right? Wrong, because when you check the timestamp of the post, it makes absolutely zero sense.

Yahiko posted his prediction on November 3, 2016, nearly eight full years before Game 4 of the Series.

The reactions to the post were pure gold.

Yahiko's post going viral on X on Tuesday night exemplifies why social media is so great.

A post from 2016 has no business going viral, yet somebody somewhere was scrolling the app after searching ‘Yankees’ or ‘Dodgers’ or ‘World Series’ and the machine regurgitated the post. From there, a like or a re-post gave it some juice in the algorithm, and here we are, talking about someone who perfectly predicted the teams and outcome of Game 4 of the World Series eight years into the future.

Yahiko hasn't posted anything on X since September 2023, but if they decide to jump back on the app in the near future, they're in for an all-time surprise with the entire sports world claiming that they are a time traveler.