Very Rich Tua Tagovailoa Hypes Up Crowd At Dolphins Training Camp: ‘Show Me The Money’

Heading into the 2024 season, Miami Dolphins fans have plenty to be excited about. And so does Tua Tagovailoa.

So with the ink still drying on his lucrative contract extension, QB1 grabbed the microphone to hype up the crowd Sunday at Dolphins Training Camp in Miami Gardens.

"I’ll tell you what, show me the money!" Tagovailoa yelled, while making the money gesture with his free hand. And, of course, the crowd went wild.

He continued: "We’re going to need you guys to hype us up. It’s hot out here. And keep the chants going. Let’s go!"

On Friday, Tua and the Dolphins agreed to a four-year deal worth $212.4 million — including $167 million in guaranteed money.

That makes the 26-year-old the fourth-highest paid quarterback in the NFL (for now, anyway), behind Green Bay's Jordan Love, Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow. Tagovailoa will average $53.1 million per season.

But with a huge payday come high expectations. And the Dolphins will be expecting A LOT from their Pro Bowl QB in Year 5.

The Dolphins have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons with Tagovailoa at the helm, but the 2023 season was especially impressive.

Not only did he have the best statistical season of his career — throwing for an NFL-leading 4,624 yards and posting career-highs in completion percentage (69.3%) and touchdown passes (29) — but Tagovailoa was also healthy all season long.

Now, Miami fans are looking for their team to build off the success of last year and maybe — hopefully — win its first playoff game in 24 years.

The Dolphins showed you the money, Tua. Now show them it was worth it.