Tua Tagovailoa Adamant About Staying In Football: 'I Love It To The Death Of Me'

Everyone, including myself, who watched the Week 2 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and my Miami Dolphins knew that Tua Tagovailoa had suffered another concussion.

After scrambling to gain a first down, he awkwardly collided with Bill's safety Damar Hamlin. In a state of unconsciousness, Tagovailoa immediately waved his hands around in the fencing response position before regaining consciousness.

He has not played since that unfortunate night, and this is now his third confirmed concussion in his young NFL career.

However, Tagovailoa has remained adamant that his NFL playing days are not over. In a press conference earlier today, he said that he is not afraid of the risks of injury or long-term damage and will continue to be under center for the Dolphins.

"I appreciate your concern, I really do. I love this game and I love it to the death of me," Tagovailoa said .

I don’t think he could make his position any more clear.

Read: Dr. Chao On Tua Tagovailoa: 'Five Concussions Is Not Automatically Career-Ending'; Notes On Kupp, Deebo, More

While he clearly wants to stay on the gridiron for as long as possible, there are significant risks he assumes by continuing. Multiple studies suggest that having three or more concussions is often linked with deteriorating brain function later in life. Plus, once you’ve gotten one concussion, it's easier for you to get others .

That’s also something Tagovailoa has considered, but he noted that there is risk in even the most basic of daily activities. Plus, he said that he feels as though he’s in a good place right now and isn’t too worried about long-term effects.

Personally, Tagovailoa’s response is something I resonate with. I’ve suffered two concussions in my athletic career, and one in normal life. While they were more spread out than his, I can confirm with 100 percent certainty that all of them sucked. I, like Tua, now have a risk of long-term side effects.

However, I have chosen to remain playing contact sports, rock climbing, and club ultimate frisbee since then, because I also realized that concussions can happen from anything. At some point, you just have to live, right?

Yes, Tagovailoa’s choice puts him at greater every-day risk than anything I’ll ever face. But if he feels comfortable enough playing a sport that he clearly loves with every fiber of his being, then more power to him.

Tagovailoa should be starting on Sunday when Miami hosts the Arizona Cardinals next week. I wish nothing but the best for him in his career.