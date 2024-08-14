Ex-NBA Player Royce White Entering Senate Race In Unorthodox Path to Politics

Former NBA first-rounder Royce White accomplished an incredible feat this week: winning the Primary GOP Senate race.

Without much politics to his resume, White won over voters in Minnesota with common sense.

On Tuesday, White won the GOP primary race, capturing 38.5 percent of the vote in the eight-candidate pool.

White, 33, will challenge Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar in November.

"For many years, Republicans have talked about expanding our tent and focusing on the Twin Cities Metro," White posted on X.

"I am committed to growing the base, bringing disenfranchised democrats into the tent, and unifying all conservatives in Minnesota. By doing this, we will deliver a victory for President Trump this November. Together we will bring the battle to unseat Amy Klobuchar."

The former player's path to politics has been unorthodox.

White loves Donald Trump, hails from a league that leans heavily Democrat, and has also caught the attention of the nation by writing ‘unspeakable’ political points on the side of his head (literally) when he plays basketball games.

The brazen slogans written on White's head have supported Trump, criticized China for enslaving Uyghurs (which makes the NBA uncomfortable), called out the ‘deep state,' and more not-so-P.C. declarations.

White speaks his mind, which appears to have been a major draw in Minnesota.

Like clockwork, libs mocked White for his transition from sports to politics. Despite overcoming adversity throughout his life and even sharing social viewpoints with the Dems regarding George Floyd, his political opponents went low and mocked White for a truncated NBA career.

For guys like Royce White, when the media disagrees, it's typically a sign that you're doing something well.

