Tributes For Dikembe Mutombo Highlight His Character: 'One Of The Best Human Beings You Could Meet'

One of the most iconic NBA stars of the past 30 years has passed away.

Dikembe Mutombo, a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has passed away at the age of 58 after a battle with brain cancer . Standing at a staggering 7’2", he was one of the most imposing defenders of his era, constantly altering (or blocking) shots at the rim. He would finish his 19-year career for the Nuggets, Hawks, 76ers, Nets, Knicks, and Rockets with just under three blocks per game . His most iconic blocks came in 1997, when came up with his signature finger wag after blocking three consecutive shots in the same sequence.

For his on-the-court prowess, he earned four Defensive Player of the Year Awards, six All-Defensive Team nods, eight All-Star selections, and three All-NBA selections. Of course, he also made it to the Hall of Fame.

But in many tributes that poured in, many people discussed his off-the-court contributions as well. Mutombo used his influence and NBA income to build hospitals and schools in his native country, and served as the league’s first Global Ambassador. NBA commissioner Adam Silver made note of these things in his statement on Mutombo’s death.

"He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years — with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation," Silver said .

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, himself a native of Africa, said that Mutombo’s off-the-court impact is something he wants to emulate.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who covered the 76ers when Mutombo was on the team, spoke highly of the Hall of Famer’s character on this morning’s segment of "First Take."

"He was one of the best human beings you could ever possibly meet," Smith said. "No matter what you know about him as a basketball player, he was an even better human being."

Plus, he was a pretty good actor, as he was the feature character in one of the best GEICO commercials of all time.

The league truly lost one of its best players and human beings today.