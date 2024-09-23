Trevor Lawrence Is So Bad He Got Picked Off By Damar Hamlin

Jacksonville is plummeting in primetime — getting torn to shreds by the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football — as its offense continues to flatline.

Jags QB Trevor Lawrence was so bad before the break that viewers started begging for more Jason Kelce on the silver screen.

Buffalo took a 34-3 lead into the half, which could surely be blamed on the Jaguars' leaky defense, but can also be pinned on Lawrence's miserable half of football, which included getting picked off by Damar Hamlin.

Yes, the miracle that was named Damar Hamlin, who suffered his life-changing cardiac arrest on Monday night, only to work himself back up to playing health and become the eventual Bills starting safety (good for him!).

Hamlin can now claim that he's picked off a former first-overall pick after getting an interception off Lawrence in the second quarter — Hamlin's first career INT.

Hamlin is not quite the same player as Jordan Poyer — who previously shored up the Bills' secondary and is married to the heavenly Rachel Bush — making Lawrence's bad Monday night a real nightmare.

Lawrence's on-field stink quickly overcame the smell of gunpowder from the fireworks that went off after the Bills scored four touchdowns.

Through two quarters, Lawrence completed 10 of 22 pass attempts for 59 yards and an interception, with a 33.5 passer rating to really cap off the scary performance.

This time around, Jacksonville doesn't have Brandon Staley on the opposing sideline to fumble this lead.

Although, the Jags did show some bite at the start of the third quarter with a 70-yard scoring drive, capped with a passing TD from Lawrence to (you guessed it) backup tight end Brenton Strange. Just like we all predicted.

The Duval County faithful will need to change addresses or start having a real dialogue about whether this Prince's carriage has finally turned into a rotting pumpkin.

(Are the Jags dead as a doornail with Lawrence as their QB? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela