Trevor Lawrence Gets Brutally Honest About State Of The Jaguars: 'We Suck Right Now'

After falling to 0-2 to start the 2024 NFL season, Trevor Lawrence isn't mincing words when it comes to the state of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense.

"We suck right now," Lawrence stated bluntly.

The Jags scored just 13 points in a loss to the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium — which was renamed TrEverBank Stadium for the day as part of Lawrence's deal with the financial company — on Sunday. Last week, they managed just 17 points in a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

"I’m pretty shocked," Lawrence said. "We had a great offseason, great training camp, and we got to figure it out. We know we got a good group, we got good players, and we can be a really good offense, but clearly we’re not. Everybody’s got to take accountability, look in the mirror and fix it.

"I got to play better, I’m the leader of this offense, it’s on me. Wideouts gotta play better, line’s gotta play better, running backs gotta play better, gotta coach better. It’s everybody, honestly."

He continued: "We’re standing around, we’ve got to take charge. We’re standing around waiting on somebody to make a play. Defense is playing their ass off the last two weeks. If a team doesn’t score more than 20 points on us, we should win every week."

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Falling Short Of Expectations

Lawrence had a rough time Sunday, completing just 14 of 30 passes for 220 yards with no touchdowns. He was sacked four times, including one for a safety with 1:44 remaining. That play, he admitted, "basically ends the game."

Jacksonville fans certainly expect more from their $275-million quarterback, but there's plenty of blame to go around. And the former No. 1 pick believes many of the Jags' woes are self-inflicted.

"Fortunately, or unfortunately, it’s what pisses you off after the game. A lot of it we control," Lawrence explained. "We control it, but we’re not doing it right. Until we do it right, it’s a different story. We know the things we’ve got to work on, and we’ve got to find a rhythm as an offense. Too many good players to perform like that, really the last two weeks."

Lawrence said the Jaguars "can’t hit the panic button, but we’ve got to have some real conversations."

He's right — because it doesn't get any easier from here. Next, Jacksonville has back-to-back road games against the undefeated Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. And they're probably going to have to score more than 13 points to keep up with those squads.