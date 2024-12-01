Football Star's Girlfriend Savagely Roasted For Bizarre Behavior Caught On Camera: WATCH

Travis Hunter's girlfriend Leanna Lenee is getting cooked on social media.

The Colorado superstar hauled in three touchdowns and grabbed an interception during a 52-0 win over Oklahoma State to close out the regular season.

It was arguably his best performance of the season, and it likely put to rest any debates about the Heisman race.

The Buffaloes WR/DB is taking the trophy home. Yet, Lenee didn't seem too pumped after the game.

Travis Hunter had a career day against Oklahoma State to close out the regular season. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Travis Hunter's girlfriend roasted after huge win

While Colorado players and fans were fired up after Hunter's Heisman securing victory, Lenee was picked up on the broadcast looking very annoyed.

At one point, it looked like the Buffaloes star was attempting to explain something to her. Check out the……interesting video below!

Naturally, the internet had plenty to say. Check out the reactions below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

In a not-so-subtle reaction to the moment going viral, Hunter hopped on Instagram to post several photos of his girlfriend with the caption "Queen."

He wrote in the comments, "Stop being so invested she good."

Take that for what it's worth!

Obviously, nobody knows what sparked the incredibly strange and awkward moment, but it clearly didn't go unnoticed.

It's certainly a bit weird to be looking like you're pouting moments after your boyfriend locked up the Heisman. That's not normal behavior at all. 

Travis Hunter's girlfriend roasted for strange behavior after Colorado blew out Oklahoma State. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

What do you think of the odd moment and reactions? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.