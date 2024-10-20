Transgender Golfer Who Refused To Compete Against Women Was Pressured By LGBTQ Community To Change Stance

Transgender athletes are infiltrating women's sports as biological males are taking advantage of biological females on the playing field. Nicole Powers is a transgender athlete who has competed on many different stages as a tennis player, skier, and golfer, but unlike many other trans athletes, Powers is taking a fair and common-sense approach to competing.

Powers recently sat down with OutKick's Hayley Caronia and explained their decision to never compete against women ever again.

"When I was transitioning and starting my athletic career, you didn't see trans women competing in women's sports because we all knew that that wasn't the right thing to do," Powers explained. "I didn't necessarily see that I was part of the problem because you're force-fed this information that your existence is not the problem, and you should enter women's spaces without restraint."

"It wasn't until I saw real problems occurring within women's sports that I had to take a step back and realize that biological realities are real and competitive advantages will always exist despite what number of years you've transitioned or whatever surgeries and hormones you've done, and then understood that my place is not in women's sports."

Powers' opinion on transgender athletes competing in women's sports is the exact opposite stance that the LGBTQ community abides by and the message it promotes that trans women are women and therefore have every right to compete in women's sports.

Powers' understanding of basic biology and recognition that competitive advantages for trans athletes in women's sports exist mirrors the mindset and opinion that the vast majority of folks out there share, which means it should come as no surprise that Powers' decision to not compete against women enraged some in the LGBTQ community.

"The reaction was almost the same as at a lot of these events that I'm competing in," Powers began. "It's very shocked in the sense of ‘well no, no, no, you belong here,’ even with me saying ‘no I don’t,' they still are continuing to try and force the agenda that you're a trans woman and we're going to continue championing you in women's sports. Really have a think about this, you're a woman, and that's what they're saying."

"I'm like ‘no, I’m not, I'm a trans woman,' and it's like this bizarro world where I'm trying to defend my reality against people who are trying to defend something that I'm telling them that I'm not."

"The agenda has gotten to everybody in the athletic world including my coaches, trainers, and governing bodies of my sports."

Powers also went on to explain that some have stopped supporting their athletic endeavors, claiming that it's a "political agenda" that they don't want to get behind.

Governing bodies around the sports world appear to only be listening to the transgender point of view when it comes to competition, which is something Powers believes needs to be stopped.

"I don't know what the governing bodies need to do, but they need to listen to woman athletes — y'know, women; adult human females — they need to listen to those athletes, listen to their pain points and understand that there has to be a change. There has to be a clear line in the sand," Powers said.