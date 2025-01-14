Transfer Portal Could Be Headed For Major Changes

The transfer portal as currently configured hasn't been particularly popular with fans or, more importantly, head college football coaches. At the conclusion of each regular season, hundreds of players opt out of bowl games, even consequential ones, to enter the portal in search of greener pastures.

But that might all be coming to an end in the near future, thanks to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). Instead of the seemingly endless portal starting in December, the AFCA has proposed to make the transfer portal a much shorter, one-time period.

And importantly, it would come after the conclusion of most bowl games, per Ross Dellenger.

"AFCA head coaches are proposing to move the transfer portal to a 10-day window in early January after bowl games with spring window eliminated (except for graduate transfers)," Dellenger posted on Tuesday morning.

And far from being some far off hypothetical, this proposed change is already moving forward to next steps.

"Craig Bohl, head of AFCA, says this proposed transfer portal move will now go to the Football Oversight Committee.

Head coaches unanimously favored this proposal below of a Jan. 2-12 transfer window."

Transfer Portal Changes Would Be A Welcome Fix For College Football

Delaying the transfer portal window to early January would be a significant improvement over the current schedule. For fans, it's infuriating to see their teams decimated by portal entries after the conclusion of the regular season. And it's lessened the importance of minor bowl games, where both teams are often playing extremely shorthanded.

For coaches, it's made game planning for bowls a Herculean task, considering their time is split between bowl prep transfer recruiting. Having such a long window also creates uncertainty, as opposed to a much faster, 10-day period in the coaches proposal.

Players will be at a slight disadvantage relative to the lengthier current process; having several weeks to choose whether to enter the portal provides more flexibility. And gives them more time to gather and weigh offers from potential new schools.

Bohl, however, said that the new proposal will allow all involved to "focus" more on the season.

"These recommendations are intended to allow a student-athlete and coaches more opportunity to focus on their season while preserving the opportunities for students who choose to transfer to still do so for a traditional spring semester," said Craig Bohl, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association.

It's not clear whether the proposal will be approved by the Football Oversight Committee, but if they do give their sign off, the new rules could start as soon as the 2025-2026 season. Let's hope they do.