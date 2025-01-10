Toronto Maple Leafs Go Full-On Woke For 'Indigenous Celebration Game'

Tomorrow night, Canadians everywhere will be treated to a fantastic hockey matchup for Saturday night hockey when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Vancouver Canucks. But it's going to be more than a game - for all the wrong reasons.

In addition to being a matchup of NHL heavyweights, tomorrow is Toronto’s " Indigenous Celebration Game ." The purpose of the evening is to "acknowledge, celebrate, and uplift Indigeneity from the past, present and beyond." As part of the festivities, the Maple Leafs went so far as to create an Indian-themed logo for the evening.

The design was put together by Design de Plume CEO and Anishinaabe-kwe artist Jennifer Taback, who said that she was proud to represent her tribe in the process.

"As an Anishinaabe-kwe from Shawanaga First Nation, I’m passionate about showcasing our cultural and visual storytelling through design and art. Our artistic style emphasizes line work and the iconography of meaningful symbols, and it was fascination to bend both traditional and Western elements," Taback said .

While that’s all well and good, Taback showed her hand and revealed the truly woke mindset she had when creating this design.

"Reconciliation is hugely important to me, especially in terms of economic reconciliation," Taback said.

That is a defining characteristic of people who are progressive. "Economic reconciliation" simply means that she thinks she and her people are entitled to earn extra money because they no longer occupy the land. It’s the "reparations" mindset we’ve seen in the U.S., and its nonsense.

Indians lost their land as Europeans expanded onto the continent. While some of those settlers did many unspeakably bad things, the Indians weren’t innocent themselves. Most tribes engaged in human sacrifice, fought wars with other tribes, and sold captives from those wars as slaves to other tribes. They were often a ferocious people, not the peace-loving, respectable ethnic group modern historians want you to believe they were. No one is obligated to give them any monetary compensation for losing a war.

Because of all this, it's ridiculous that the Maple Leafs would feel a need to dedicate this night to creating " reconciliation " with indigenous groups, even going so far as changing their logo. It doesn’t even look that good, other than the gold trim around the leaf, you can’t really see any other important elements. A lot of the new stuff is hidden behind the team name int he logo.

Sports teams don’t need to get in the business of honoring specific people groups, and it's always more counterproductive when they do.