Tony Finau Bombarded At Charity Event By Protesters Claiming He Owes Them Money

Tony Finau, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, was confronted by around one dozen protesters as he arrived to his annual charity golf tournament and clinic in Utah earlier this week. While protests remained peaceful, individuals hung around Oakridge Country Club for over two hours claiming that Finau owed them or their family members money.

According to Deseret News, protesters held up various signs that read "Keep Your Word" and "Tony Pay Your Debts" and "Tony Pay Your Family Back" and "Tony Don’t Forget Uncle Toa" as the professional golfer arrived to the course in the passenger's seat of a vehicle early Monday morning.

The rumors and allegations about Finau being in debt to others are nothing new.

Finau, his brother Gipper, and his father were sued by a man named David Hunter in 2021 for an alleged breach of contract. Hunter claimed that he was owed money after investing in the Finau Corporation, which was dissolved in just two years after being created in 2007. Utah's 4th District Court ruled that the statute of limitations for a breach of contract had run out in February 2024.

While that particular suit was dismissed, a similar one involving allegations against the Finaus remains in court.

Salt Lake City businessman Molonai Hola filed a lawsuit in September 2020 alleging that he bankrolled the Finau brothers for a total of approximately $600,000 which included mortgage payments, medical bills, insurance, entry fees, and travel expenses. Hola also claimed in court documents that he bought the family a new Chevrolet Suburban, paid living expenses and related fees for them to reside in Florida for a year and receive golf lessons from well-known golf instructor David Leadbetter.

Protest organizer Rocky Bowlby told Deseret News that Finau or his family members owe him more than $100,000 for loans, rent payments, cars, travel to China, and other endeavors, but he is not seeking compensation through legal action

Hola is reportedly seeking 20% of Finau's winnings on the PGA Tour. Finau, who earned Tour status in 2014, has earned over $55 million in his career.