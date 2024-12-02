Tony Finau To LIV Golf Rumors Hit New Level After He Withdraws From Hero World Challenge

Tony Finau initially committed to play in this week's Hero World Challenge, the small-field event hosted by Tiger Woods, but Monday's updated player list did not include his name after the American pulled out of the event for undisclosed reasons.

Naturally, as is the case whenever any player with name status misses an event, the Finau to LIV Golf rumors immediately intensified.

Jon Rahm, in more ways than one, is playing a factor in the Finau-to-LIV rumors.

Almost a year ago to the day, Rahm announced on live television that he had signed a deal to join LIV Golf and leave the PGA Tour. The Spaniard's announcement wasn't necessarily shocking given that rumors swirled about him joining the Saudi-backed circuit for days leading up to the move. Some are drawing parallels between those rumors coming to fruition as a scenario that could unfold for Finau as well.

On top of that, Rahm's Legion XIII team is looking for a new member after Kieran Vincent was relegated from LIV Golf. Finau would be a huge addition to Rahm's squad, which also includes Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surrat, and it's a scenario that the two-time major winner would likely welcome.

Rahm and Finau are close friends, and have trained together in Arizona in years past.

"If you don't get along with Tony Finau, there is something wrong with you," Rahm said, according to the Mirror. "If he's not the nicest, he's tied for the nicest person I know."

"Top one for sure and he's just a fun guy - nice to be around. When it comes to golf, we're both extremely competitive. We have a great friendship, we clicked right away but that competitiveness drives both of us to play better. And obviously, unless I'm playing with him on the golf course, I want to see him win."

The speculation about Finau joining LIV Golf and Rahm's team is just that, speculation, but given his surprising withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge and a new year fast approaching, it's speculation you can't completely ignore.