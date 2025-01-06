College Football's Most Underappreciated Player Earns Huge Honor

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott finally earned the recognition he deserves.

The Bobcats play North Dakota State Monday night in the FCS national title game. MSU has a chance to win its first national title in 40 years.

Hype for the game is at a deafening level. Montana State is 15-0, and appears unstoppable. The Bison are a historic FCS power.

It's going to be an awesome game, but before the game was even played, Mellott earned a well-deserved honor.

Montana State QB Tommy Mellott earns huge award.

He won the Walter Payton Award over the weekend as the top offensive player in the FCS. It's similar to winning the Heisman at the FBS level.

As I've said before, Mellott is the most underappreciated player in college football. The things he does on the field are nothing short of incredible.

Yet, because he plays in the FCS and not at a powerhouse school, most people have never heard of him. You're missing out if you've never seen Mellott and the Bobcats play.

His stats also resemble something you'd see out of a created player on the old college football video games.

On the year, Mellott has 2,588 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, 915 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns and he averages a staggering 8.4 yards per carry.

The Montana native is dominating with the Bobcats in Bozeman, but make no mistake about it. He could 100% play at just about any powerhouse in the FBS and see the field. That's not my opinion. That comes directly from an FBS coach.

You can watch the national title game tonight at 7:00 EST on ESPN. I can't wait to see if Mellott and the Bobcats can cap off a perfect season. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.