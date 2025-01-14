Tom Brady Reportedly Teaming With Jimmie Johnson For Indy 500 Entry

Tom Brady has been keeping busy in retirement, and he is reportedly gearing up to compete in the Indianapolis 500 by teaming up with fellow 7-time champ Jimmie Johnson.

According to On3, Tony Donahue said on his Tony D Podcast that the NFL legend and current NFL on Fox broadcaster will be part-owner of a car along with Johnson and Chip Ganassi Racing.

Donahue also reported that the potential driver hopping in the cockpit will be former IndyCar and Formula 1 driver Sebastian Bourdais, who currently competes in the World Endurance Championship.

We'll see if this pans out and an official announcement should come soon, but this would be far from the first time Brady has gotten involved in racing.

The NFL great and his Brady brand previously sponsored Hertz Team Jota Cadillac hypercar in the World Endurance Championship, which, coincidentally, has Bourdais as one of its drivers this season.

Brady was also part of the E1 electric powerboat racing series, and his team even won the inaugural season.

Brady has also appeared at many F1 races and was in the new commercial for IndyCar on Fox.

I'm excited to see 1). if this pans out (and I sure hope it does), and 2). how it pans out because this entry has all the things I look for in a dark horse candidate.

For starters, Ganassi is usually very solid at Indy meaning the team would have good machinery, and I always like a team with a wiley veteran in the cockpit at Indy.

You can always expect a couple of Ganassi cars (usually driven by Scott Dixon and Alex Palou) to spend a good chunk of the race toward the front, and I wouldn't be stunned to see Bourdais up there in a good car, something he didn't necessarily have in his last few IndyCar seasons.

But there will be a big-time variable in this year's 500 in that it will be the first running with the series' hybrid engines, which could help some teams or hurt them depending on how good of a grasp they have on that technology and how to use it in a race.