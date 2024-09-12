Titans Players Send Best Wishes To Vandy Legend Kumar Rocker Ahead Of MLB Debut With Rangers

It's finally time to Rock!

Vanderbilt baseball great Kumar Rocker — drafted (for the third time) in 2022, 3rd overall, by the Texas Rangers — will debut in the Majors tonight against the Seattle Mariners.

Good, good news.

As previously reported on OutKick, Rocker was a top-10 MLB Draft pick in back-to-back years. Rocker's injury-riddled path to the mound has built up hype behind the college baseball ace's first game.

The New York Mets wanted to take a chance on the Nashville star in 2021 but backed out due to a post-draft physical.

Shoulder surgery in 2021 and a Tommy John procedure in 2023 have delayed Rocker's big debut.

After conquering the uphill climb, the Rangers' No. 2 prospect is finally making his debut in The Show on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5 Rocker has been steady as a minor-league pitcher, posting a 2.78 ERA.

The Tennessee Titans, who employ defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, the young pitcher's dad, celebrated Rocker's first start with a heartfelt message.

(Bar Trivia Tidbit: Kumar Rocker will become the first player of Indian descent to appear in the Majors, per MLB)

The Titans released a video featuring different players, including Jeffrey Simmons, from the defense voicing their adamant support for Kumar.

NOTHING BUT K's!

According to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, Tracy Rocker is expected to travel to Seattle to watch his son.

Wyatt mentioned that Tracy Rocker is expected to return in time to join the Titans for practice on Friday.

Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson voiced his support for the Rocker family.

"I'm so happy for the Rocker family. I've been around Tracy for many years. I know his son very well and I understand the relationship that he has with his son," Wilson said.

"To be able to go and see your son throw out the first pitch of a Major League Baseball game when your son has gone through the adversity he has and went through the minors to get to his point...man, that's a hell of a feeling."

The Rangers also drafted Rocker's Vandy teammate, Jack Leiter, with the first-overall pick in ‘22. It’ll be a welcome reunion.

Good luck, kid.

