Titans CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Goes Above And Beyond To Provide For A Single Mom's Needs

Some people in life know how to go the extra mile to help someone. Tennessee Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is one of those people.

Brownlee Jr. has had himself a solid rookie season for Tennessee. Selected in the fifth round of last year’s NFL Draft, he’s recorded one interception, eight passes defensed and 55 total tackles. He’s certainly making a positive impression on the field for the Titans, even though the team as a whole isn’t doing that great.

Earlier this week, he showed that he’s not just limiting his impact to what happens on Sundays, Brownlee Jr. is using his platform to help people off the field too.

A woman named Kristie Johnson posted a heartwarming story about the young cornerback. After the Titans played the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Johnson said that Brownlee Jr. and a few other players went to a restaurant in Nashville (it’s unclear which one). She approached the football player and asked her to sign a ball for one of her kids. Brownlee Jr. not only did that, he did way more than Johnson could have expected.

Once he found out she is a single mom with six kids, Brownlee Jr. proceeded to send her enough money through Cash App to pay for her rent and to get her kids winter clothes.

"This year I said I was gonna pick 3 or 4 people to look out for Christmas, she was the first one. I didn’t hear her story, I just heard she had six kids, and that’s all I needed to hear. She was a single parent, I know how it feels. My mom was a single parent raising three on her own…Having a chance to help her touched me."

Brownlee Jr. added that he plans on taking them out to dinner in the near future.

Stories like this make you believe there’s still some good in humanity. Christmas in particular is a season where the need to love people well becomes all the more important, especially those whose life situations might be less fortunate than our own. Brownlee Jr. did an amazing thing by helping Johnston and her family out.